Rainworth booze thief ordered to curb drinking

A Rainworth man who stole booze from Tesco in a bid to get raise money for his girlfriend's new flat has been ordered to tackle his drinking, a court heard.

Daniel Richens and his partner entered Tesco Extra on Jubilee Way South, and put six bottles of gin, worth £190, into a foil-lined shopping bag, on October 9.

Prosecutor Kate Beardmore said: "He was last in court in September for theft and his record is peppered with dishonesty matters."

Helen Brough, mitigating, said Richens cooperated with the police and stole the alcohol to sell in order to get a deposit for a new flat.

"At the time she was living in squalor and there were maggots," she said. "The landlord is currently under investigation.

The court heard that an alcohol treatment plan was extended in September for a theft in May, but the probation service are concerned no progress has been made on it.

"Alcohol is clearly an issue for Mr Richens and has been since he was 15 - and he has been dependent on it since his daughter was adopted after she was born," said Ms Brough.

"He is drinking eight cans of strong lager a day and it isn't helping his epilepsy, anxiety and depression."

Richens, 30, of Vera Crescent, admitted the theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

A six month alcohol treatment order was imposed.

No compensation or costs were ordered, but he was ordered to pay a £90 government surchare which will be added to the £366 he already owes to the court.

