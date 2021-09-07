Quick arrests after Notts woman disturbs burglars in her home

The victim was awoken by the sound of rattling blinds at the window in her bedroom yesterday, Monday, at about 2am.

She shouted at two suspects who tried to break into her home and both fled.

However, Nottinghamshire Police said that, within 20 minutes, officers arrested a 14-year-old boy nearby on suspicion of attempted burglary.

Police acted quickly to arrest the suspects.

The boy was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after an officer was kicked to his ankle while in custody.

After further enquiries a 15-year-old boy was detained later that morning on suspicion of attempted burglary, following the incident in the Nursery End/Leeway Road area of Southwell.

Detective Sergeant Ricky Ellis, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident has left the victim feeling very unsettled and unnerved in her own home where she should be able to feel her safest.

“Burglary is such an invasive and traumatic crime which we don’t want anyone to fall victim to.

“I would like to reassure people that Nottinghamshire Police treats all burglary reports seriously and remains determined to driving down this upsetting crime and doing everything it can to stop burglaries from happening in the first place.”

A force spokesman said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone who either lives or was in the Leeway Road, Southwell, area during the relevant time and who saw anything to please come forward.”

Call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.