Quartet bailed over gunpoint burglary in Rainworth

Three men and a teenager arrested in connection with an armed burglary have been released.

The incident happened on Little John Drive. Picture: Google Earth.

Men wearing balaclavas were reported to have forced their way into the property on Little John Drive on Tuesday, February 5, at 10.15pm, before threatening the occupants with knives and what appeared to be a gun, before leaving empty-handed.

Three men and a teenager were arrested the following day.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said the four - three men aged 21, 20 and 20 and a 17-year-old boy - have been released on bail and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.