Pub worker arrested while driving home after having ‘a couple for the road’ and failing breath test
A driver was stopped in a village near Sutton as they left the pub where they worked – and failed a breath test after having a “couple for the road.”
On Monday, November 28, officers from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit stopped a driver in Newton after they were seen leaving a pub.
During the spot check, officers discovered the motorist had just finished work – where they had what was described as a “couple for the road.”
The driver returned a positive breath test, indicating that they were over the drink-drive limit, and was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers.