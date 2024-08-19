Prolific Sutton thief brought to justice after being chased down by officers in Hucknall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prolific shop thief has been locked up after being spotted and chased down by police in Hucknall.

Officers were on patrol in High Street, Hucknall town centre, when they saw Adam Spencer.

Realising the 41-year-old was wanted for theft offences, they tried to detain him.

Spencer ran off but the officers quickly caught up and within minutes had him in handcuffs on Tuesday, August 13.

Adam Spencer. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Spencer, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, was duly charged with four counts of shop theft and a further count of possessing a quantity of crack cocaine.

He helped himself to a number of fans from the Home Bargains store in Station Road, Sutton, on July 19 and 22, making no attempt to pay for the items.

Spencer also targeted the town’s Priestsic Road-based Asda store on August 8, attempting to walk out with a hoover without paying for it before he was challenged by security staff.

Previously, he had filled a basket full of items taken from the beauty aisle of the town’s Tesco Express store, Lakeside View, and left without making payment on June 26.

Spencer appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 14) having pleaded guilty to four charges of theft and a further charge of possessing a Class A drug.

He was also found to have breached two suspended sentence orders.

Spencer was jailed for nine months and six weeks and ordered to pay £169 in compensation.

PC Edd Norris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The actions of prolific thieves like Spencer can have a really detrimental impact on businesses and law-abiding members of the public in our town centres.

“Shop theft isn’t a victimless crime. These crimes hurt businesses, affect people’s livelihoods, and can ultimately result in shoppers having to pay more for items as prices go up as a result.

“It is clear by Spencer’s persistent offending that he has a complete disregard for local businesses who will now get some much-needed respite from his offending.”

To report a non-emergency crime or incident to the police, visit onlinecrime.notts.police.uk

Only call 999 to report an immediate threat to life or property.