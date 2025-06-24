Prolific shoplifter banned from multiple retailers in Mansfield

A prolific shoplifter has been banned from multiple locations in Mansfield after repeatedly stealing from local retailers.

Ashley Lawrence, aged 37, has multiple convictions for theft offences and was returned to jail on Friday June 6 this year after pleading guilty to stealing food and board games.

Neighbourhood officers in Mansfield, where the bulk of his offending has occurred, have now secured a Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from entering the town’s St Peter’s Retail Park for the next three years.

The order, granted by Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Sunday, also prevents Lawrence from entering any Onestop or Sainsbury’s store in the district of Mansfield, and specifically prohibits him from entering the Asda supermarket in Bancroft Lane.

Any breaches of this order are criminal offences in their own right and could lead to an immediate return to custody.

Speaking about the Criminal Behaviour Order sergeant Catherine Darby, of the Mansfield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Lawrence is one of a relatively small number of prolific local offenders causing disproportionate harm to our community.

“By identifying and targeting those individuals we have been able to significantly cut rates of offending in and around the town centre.

“Criminal Behaviours Orders remain a vital component of that work, as they give us the option of placing very firm, legally enforceable restrictions on people.

“As well as banning people from certain places, we have also used these orders to prohibit people from doing certain things like carrying bags into shops.

“Over the last 18 months we have used them more and more, and have seen shoplifting offences fall considerably a result. A lot of hard work goes into securing these orders so I would like to thank PCSO Vicky Swann for the hard work she has put into this.”

Over the last year, shoplifting offences in Mansfield have fallen by more than 30 per cent – the result of a twin track approach targeting both prolific local offenders and organised criminal gangs from across the region.

Lawrence, of no fixed address, was jailed for six weeks at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday June 6.