Prolific Mansfield thief stole exhaust pipe in “a matter of minutes”

Richard Place took the £480 Scorpion exhaust from a red Vauxhall Astra van and transferred it to his brother's white van in the Superbowl car park, at around 5pm, on July 11, said prosecutor Dan Church.

Police spotted Place at the wheel of the white van four days later and followed him home, where they also discovered a man-bag containing cannabis and amphetamine.

The exhaust was recovered intact, and no damage was done to the original vehicle.

The court heard he has 40 previous convictions for 117 offences, with 37 thefts, and was last in trouble in 2018, when he was convicted of going equipped for theft.

Place drove the white Vauxhall Astra van without insurance and while only holding a provisional licence.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: "His offending really has slowed down in recent years because he has stable accommodation.

"He no longer uses Class A drugs, which has been the main reason for his offending.

"Unfortunately, on this date he has made a stupid mistake, and one which he regrets.

"He pleads guilty at the first available opportunity."

Place, 43, of Middleton Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted theft from a vehicle, possession of Class B drugs, and driving without insurance or a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

District Judge Andrew Meachin imposed an eight-week curfew, from 7pm and 7am, and fined him £180, with costs of £85 and a £95 surcharge. Place was disqualified from driving for six months.