Prolific Mansfield shoplifter wants to turn life around by learning to become a plumber
Adam Glasby, aged 49, was detained by police officers in the Rosemary Centre car park after stealing £22 of washing powder from B&M Bargains on February 14, said Lottie Tyler, prosecuting.
He spat in their faces and shouted homophobic abuse, but when he was interviewed, claimed he wasn't being vindicative, didn't realise what he’d said was homophobic, and added, “police hear abuse like that all the time.”
Glasby also stole £75 of washing-up liquid from One Stop, on Westfield Lane, on May 18.
And he swiped a laptop containing two mobile phones, a power bank, and personal documents worth £492, from Mansfield Library on July 2.
The court heard he has 52 previous convictions for 211 offences, including 13 for violence and 111 for theft.
His solicitor said he deserved credit for his early guilty pleas and was “very clear that the motivation was going back to his old drug habit.”
She said he wants to detox and get completely off the drugs, before going to college and studying for a qualification in plumbing.
"He knows his record is prolific but it has slowed down recently,” she added.
Glasby, of Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, admitted assaulting emergency workers, theft, and making threats when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on June 17.
On Thursday, he received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £375 compensation.