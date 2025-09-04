Prolific Mansfield shop thief returned to jail

A prolific thief has been returned to jail after he was spotted flouting a court order banning him from Mansfield town centre.

Callum Jackson, aged 43, is currently the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which also forbids him from begging anywhere in the district.

On Thursday, August 21, he was spotted in the town centre by an off-duty officer and a council CCTV operator.

He was also caught on CCTV a week later stealing packs of meat from Co-Op on Southwell Road West.

Jackson, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on August 29 and pleaded guilty to theft and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

He was jailed for 12 weeks.

PC Kevin Marshall, of the town centre policing team, said: “Most shoplifting offences in the town centre are committed by a relatively small group of repeat offenders – most of them stealing to fund addictions.

“Over the last couple of years we have worked hard to identify who those people are and, have been relentless in our efforts to secure restrictive CBOs against them from the courts.

“These orders can be used to ban people from certain locations or forbid them from doing certain things.

“Most importantly these orders also have real teeth – meaning we can very quickly return people like Jackson to prison when they step out of line.

“I sincerely hope that he uses this latest spell in custody to change his behaviour.

"However, if he chooses not to we will keep locking him up.”