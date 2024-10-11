Prolific Ashfield shoplifter jailed after chase by off-duty officer

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 11th Oct 2024, 10:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A prolific Sutton shoplifter has been returned to jail after being chased down by an off-duty police officer.

Detective Constable Johnathon Reid was posting some parcels at the Co-Op store in Chapel Street, Kirkby, when he saw two men fleeing the store with stolen packets of meat.

After giving chase on the evening of 11 July this year, he caught up with 44-year-old John Shaw and detained him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the help of a plain-clothed store detective, Shaw was led back to the scene of the crime and arrested.

John Shaw has been returned to prisonJohn Shaw has been returned to prison
John Shaw has been returned to prison

Shaw has multiple convictions for shop theft and was serving a suspended prison sentence at the time.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 9, he pleaded guilty to three counts of shop thefts.

The other two counts related to the theft of clothing and tools from two other local stores on 18 June and 20 July.

Shaw, of Frederick Street, Sutton, was jailed for 22 weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Rebekah Davison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of work from an off-duty detective who didn’t think twice about pursuing two criminal suspects.

“With no protective equipment, he chased two men from the shop and was able to detain one of them.

“It is yet another reminder of the kind of bravery and dedication to public service our officers show every day in and out of uniform.”

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice