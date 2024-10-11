Prolific Ashfield shoplifter jailed after chase by off-duty officer
Detective Constable Johnathon Reid was posting some parcels at the Co-Op store in Chapel Street, Kirkby, when he saw two men fleeing the store with stolen packets of meat.
After giving chase on the evening of 11 July this year, he caught up with 44-year-old John Shaw and detained him.
With the help of a plain-clothed store detective, Shaw was led back to the scene of the crime and arrested.
Shaw has multiple convictions for shop theft and was serving a suspended prison sentence at the time.
Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 9, he pleaded guilty to three counts of shop thefts.
The other two counts related to the theft of clothing and tools from two other local stores on 18 June and 20 July.
Shaw, of Frederick Street, Sutton, was jailed for 22 weeks.
PC Rebekah Davison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of work from an off-duty detective who didn’t think twice about pursuing two criminal suspects.
“With no protective equipment, he chased two men from the shop and was able to detain one of them.
“It is yet another reminder of the kind of bravery and dedication to public service our officers show every day in and out of uniform.”