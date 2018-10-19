Prisoner who died at ‘dangerous’ HMP Nottingham was from Mansfield

An inmate who died in the ‘dangerous’ HMP Nottingham was originally from Mansfield.

Robert Frejus, aged 29, from Barringer Road, died at the Nottingham prison on October 9, with the Ministry of Justice confirming the death and indicating that an investigation is underway.

HMP Nottingham.

Frejus was on remand in HMP Nottingham for a number of offences, which include assaulting a police officer, intent to steal and the possession of a knuckle duster.

An MOJ spokesman said: “HMP Nottingham prisoner Robert Frejus died in prison on October 9, 2018.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”

Frejus was remanded at the Nottingham prison after he was caught trespassing at a property in Sanderling Way, Forest Town, on September 18.

Following arrest he also assaulted PC Sarah Finish and Miss Heather Jordan at Mansfield Police Station, causing both women actual bodily harm.

He had also been found with a knuckle duster in Mossdale Road, Mansfield two days prior to this on September 16.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on September 20 and was remanded in custody at HMP Nottingham without bail, where he stayed for less than three weeks until his death.

He was refused bail because he was “prepared to arm himself with a knuckle duster”, likely to re-offend and because of his previous actions involving assault on a police officer.

Frejus was scheduled to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on October 18 for trial before a jury, prior to his death in custody at the prison.

HMP Nottingham has been criticised in recent months for its “tragic and appalling” death rate, which has seen a number of murders and suicides take place.

In July, inmate Ferencz-Rudolf Pusok, 28, was charged with murder following the death of a fellow prisoner 43-year-old Brett Lowe.

The prison has been described as a “dangerous” and “disrespectful” environment by chief inspector of prisons Peter Clarke.

The Prison Officers’ Association also said the prison appeared to be “struggling to maintain law and order” amid numerous riots throughout the summer.