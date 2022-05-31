Prison sentences for two Mansfield burglars who ransacked dead man’s home

Police were called to the address on Bowling Street by a neighbour, after John Shaw and Simon Ward were seen in the back garden, but they returned after the officers left, on October 19, last year, and broke in using a shovel.

Prosecutor Amy Earnshaw told Nottingham Crown Court that the owner had passed away in August of 2021, and his family were in the process of clearing the house before selling it.

Officers found Ward, aged 47, on Broxtowe Drive, in possession of a bank card in the owner's name and a set of keys to the house.

Nottingham Crown Court.

He later claimed that he was 'told by a man around the corner that he could take items from that address,' and did just that by filling B&M bags with electrical items, a laptop and alcohol-free beer.

Shaw, aged 42, was arrested at his home with more stolen goods, and told police: "All I did was nick stuff off the garden."

The court heard that Shaw, a 'third-strike burglar', has 52 previous convictions for 93 offences, dating back to 1992, and committed his most recent break-in in 2017.

Barrister Chris Brewin said Shaw's best mitigation was his early guilty plea.

He said the defendant has been addicted to drugs for many years and was threatened with eviction after a fellow resident brought drugs into his accommodation.

Mr Brewin said Shaw has been in custody for nine months and suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) which makes him vulnerable to Covid-19.

Ward has 80 previous convictions for 203 offences, dating back to 1989, which include burglaries and a 'vast number of dishonesty matters,' Ms Earnshaw added.

At the time he was on a suspended sentence for possession of a blade.

On Tuesday, Recorder Patrick Upward QC told them: "I hope that you can change your ways and stay out of trouble. You're getting too old for this."

Shaw, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and received two years and five months.