Prison for Rainworth man who strangled and imprisoned ex-partner in own home

A Rainworth man who imprisoned his ex-girlfriend in her own home after swinging at her with a broken table leg and warning her not to call police has been locked up, a court has heard.

Alexander Fleet became aggressive and damaged a coffee table when his partner of two years woke him up on the sofa on September 26 last year, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

He threw a parcel which hit the woman in the face before kicking her in the leg and knocking her to the ground.

Fleet, aged 30, armed himself with a piece of wood from the broken coffee table, swung it at her, and warned: “If you tell the police about this I will break your legs.”

Alexander Fleet. (Picture: Nottinghamshire police.)

She decided to end the relationship but he returned to her home unannounced, on October 10, pushing past her as she opened the door and snatching her phone to check her social media accounts.

Fleet grabbed her house keys and locked the doors, telling her she couldn't leave.

“She was naturally fearful and locked herself in the bathroom,” said the prosecutor. “He dismantled the bathroom lock and, as she came out, he pushed her onto the bed and knelt on her shoulder.”

The court heard Fleet dragged the woman by her hooded top and twisted it so she couldn't breathe twice.

She bit his hand to get him off her and he smashed her phone. Fleet spat in her face before leaving the property.

The offences put him breach of a 16-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, imposed for battery and breaching a non-molestation order against a different woman in March 2024.

Gregor Fisher, mitigating, said: "He is looking forward to his release. He knows he has done wrong. He hopes to regain his employment.

“He has problems with his anger and he accepts that. He has been well behaved while in prison.”

On Tuesday, Judge Stuart Sprawson told him: "You are responsible for a pattern of domestic violence against your former partner culminating with the most serious allegation of strangulation. There is little sign of remorse."

Fleet, formerly of Dukes Meadow, Rainworth, admitted common assault, criminal damage, and intentional strangulation, before a trial last week.

He received 22 months in prison and a five-year restraining order was imposed.