A Kirkby man who stole jewellery, cash and electrical goods from his mum’s home after she let him stay following an eight-day spell in prison has been locked up for two years.

Kevin Reynolds took £600 of jewellery and £300 in cash from a safe in his mum's bedroom and used sellotape to repair the door in July, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

He also stole an Amazon Alexa and Nintendo switch games as well as an iphone she lent him, and another £30 in cash which he gave to his ex-partner to buy Lego for their children.

His mother later said she felt “betrayed” as some of the items were of sentimental value and she couldn't claim on her insurance because she let him stay there.

The court heard Reynolds was remanded into custody in June after messaging his ex-partner with threats.

“I will run you down,” he said. “I will haunt you. I will put you in a box before you put me away.”

Those messages put Reynolds, aged 35, in breach of a 24-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for coercive and controlling behaviour and harassment, imposed in June 2022.

He also ripped windscreen wipers from a subsequent partner’s car after arguing with her about relationships she had while he was in prison.

Digby Johnson, mitigating, described the situation as a “nightmare” and “a real mess”.

It came about after Reynolds’ ex-partner threatened to exclude him from contact with their children because of his new relationship and his cannabis use, he said.

“He lost his temper. It does him no credit - it seems to be limited to that day.”

He said Reynolds damaged the second woman's car after a year-long relationship broke down when he discovered she saw someone else while he was in custody for eight days.

On Tuesday, Judge Julie Warburton told Reynolds: "Your mum had been trying to help you when you were released from prison and this was how you repaid her. You were given a chance and you didnt take it.”

Kevin Reynolds, formerly of Oak Street, Kirkby, admitted sending an offensive communication, breaching a suspended sentence, criminal damage, and three thefts.