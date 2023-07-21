Police spotted Martin Witton at the wheel of a white Citroen Berlingo van emitting fumes in the Bilsthorpe area on July 3, at 10.10pm, and checks revealed its MoT had run out.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said when Witton turned left onto the A617, poice activated their blue lights and sirens, but Witton failed to stop and continued on the dual carriageway towards Mansfield.

He increased his speed to 80mph before pulling into a makeshift layby and then driving off. He got out of the van in another layby.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

The court heard he has 13 previous convictions for 29 offences and this is his fouth conviction for driving while disqualified.

He was jailed for 16 weeks for a similar offence in November 2021, and for a further four weeks in November 2022, when he was also banned for 34 months.

Ms Holland said: “Clearly the serious aggravating factor is his previous convictions. He was found driving about eight months after the ban was imposed.”

Witton, aged 36, care of James Street, Kirkby, admitted failing to stop, driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said: “He knows this is a serious offence. He made the foolish decision to drive to meet his then-partner and borrowed the vehicle.

“There are some deficiencies in his consequential thinking skills which have allowed him to commit this offence. He is seemingly in and out of custody for like offences.”

Mr Higginbothan said an alternative to custody would give Witton the chance to tackle his underlying issues, as “he has shown motivation to change”.

He has stayed clean from heroin for 15 weeks because the social services have allowed him to have contact with his children and “hopes to play a larger role in their lives”.

However, the court heard his compliance with the probation service has been poor.