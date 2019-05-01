Prison for homeless man who missed meetings in Worksop

A homeless Worksop man who missed probation meetings after he was released from prison has been sent back there, a court heard.

Paul Lomas, 31, admitted missing post-sentence supervision appointments on January 30, March 5 and 27, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Probation officer Sarah Todd said he failed to attend court on April 26, and his compliance had been mixed, caused by "entrenched drug use" and losing his accommodation.

David Grant, mitigating, said Lomas had been kicked out of a hostel because he had been smoking mamba.

"A short return to custody won't serve any purpose, except to mark the court's displeasure," he said.

Magistrates sent Lomas to prison for ten days.