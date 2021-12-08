Preparation work underway for new street lighting in Sutton-in-Ashfield

Officers from Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council have been busy conducting site surveys and street patrols across the Town Centre, New Cross and Sutton Lawn areas to determine key areas where lighting could be upgraded to improve visibility and reduce vulnerability after dark.

The work is part of the Safer Streets 3 project which saw Ashfield District Council, Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry submitting a successful bid for £550k to the Home Office's Safer Streets Fund.

The funding will see £70,000 invested in street lighting in target areas in the town centre and £15,000 for enhanced street lighting along routes used by school children, in addition to a network of new and upgraded CCTV cameras, and automatic number plate technology (ANPR) cameras to detect crime.

Street audits have been completed to pinpoint target areas.

Cllr Helen-Ann Smith from Ashfield District Council said: "We know from working closely with our communities that street lighting has a significant impact on how safe women and girls feel whilst walking in their communities at night.

"Something as simple as making the street lighting brighter can have a significant impact on preventing crime and making women and girls feel safer.

"The Council is committed to making our communities safe places to live and work, and the delivery of projects like this demonstrate our commitment to making this happen."

Two evening scoping patrols of the area and a multi-agency audit have taken place to highlight where street lighting can be improved.

The funding will see improvements being made to lighting in crime hot-spots.

In the new year, new columns and improved LED lighting will be installed alongside new and upgraded lighting to illuminate vacant land and public footpaths in the New Cross area of Sutton.

Chief Inspector Steven O'Neill, neighbourhood policing lead for Ashfield and Mansfield, said: "This work is all about making things as difficult as possible for potential offenders.

"Street lighting plays a significant part not only in helping people to feel safe in our community; it also helps to make other measures such as CCTV cameras even more effective than they already are.

"Improvements like these are vital in helping to make people feel safer when they're out and about in the dark."

