Popular barber died from stab wound after alleged attack in Somercotes

Peshang Sleman, aged 22, was found injured with ‘a number of stab wounds’ on Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, on November 25.

Opening his inquest, Peter Nieto, Derbyshire coroner, said Mr Sleman, who was born in Iraq, was later pronounced dead at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

The hearing was told five people have been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An inquest has been opened into the death of Peshang Sleman. Flowers at the scene of his death at Somercotes Hill, Somercotes.

“A local resident reported an incident on the street at 1.40am,” the coroner told the hearing at Chesterfield Town Hall.

“Police and paramedics attended the scene and Mr Sleman was found to have received a number of stab wounds.”

Mr Sleman, whose home address was given as Markhouse Road, Walthamstow, London, was pronounced dead shortly after 2.30am.

He was later formally identified by his former partner Salma Akhtar, at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

A post-mortem investigation by Dr Mike Biggs later revealed a preliminary cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Mr Sleman was described as 'lovely' and 'always smiling' in tributes paid after his death by people in Somercotes.

Marisha Campbell said the man she knew as Seba had always played games with her son when she took him for a haircut.

“Seba was a lovely person, always smiling – we always had a good laugh – and was a fantastic barber," she said.

“My son loved him. It’s such a shame he’s gone, he will be truly missed.”

Charges

Derbyshire Police revealed a fifth person, 20-year-old Mohammad Shekak, of City Road, Sheffield, had been charged with Mr Sleman’s murder earlier this month.

Four other men charged with murder in connection with the incident are:

Mohammed Rasulii, 32, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder and threatening another with an offensive weapon;

Herish Zandi, 29, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon;

Sam Mohazeri, 24, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey, charged with murder and having a bladed article in a public place;

Danyaal Panahi, 21, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham, charged with murder.

Mr Nieto adjourned the inquest until after criminal proceedings have taken place, setting a review date of June 22 next year.