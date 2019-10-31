Police worried about missing Mansfield teenager

Police are growing concerned about a missing 15-year-old from Mansfield.

Ellie Lafferty was reported missing from the Mansfield area having last been seen at around 4pm on October 29 2019.

Have you seen missing Ellie?

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Ellie is of a slim build and is around 5ft tall. She is described as having long brown hair and was last seen wearing an orange crop top, black coat and blue jeans."

Anyone who may have seen Ellie or have any information about her whereabouts should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 840 of 29 October 2019.