Police 'working hard' after increase in robbery cases across Nottinghamshire

New figures have revealed that incidents of robbery and shoplifting have increased across Nottinghamshire in the last year.

There were 1,259 cases of robbery in the year up to June 2019 — a rise of ten per cent from the previous year’s figures.

The crime figures, released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS), also show an increase in cases of shoplifting, from 10,452 cases in the year up to June 2018 to 11,355 by the end of June this year.

Nottinghamshire Police has introduced a dedicated robbery team in the last year to tackle some of the most serious street robberies involving weapons.

And key to tackling these issues further will be an influx of dozens of new officers under a new government funding initiative.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: “We will continue to strive for improvements across all areas as more officers are recruited to the force in the coming year.

“The force works hard to target its resources where they are needed most and spend the public’s money wisely.

“We already have plans to have 175 new police constables join the front line by March 2020, but following further funding from the government, we want to add another 100 plus officers from the national allocation which could be one of the largest ever increases in a single year.”

The crime statistics reveal that burglary, knife crime and sexual offences have all reduced across the county.

Nottingham Constabulary’s own recent figures also show it has made further strides with an 8.7% reduction in knife crime in the year to September 2019.

ACC Cooper added: “These reductions in key crimes are really pleasing because they follow some real concerted efforts to have an impact.”

The crime figures showed volumes of all crime dealt with by the force increased by seven per cent in the 12 months to June 2019.

This compares to an increase of six per cent nationally.