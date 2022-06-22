Police carried out joint patrols following a recent spike in trespassers and nuisance off-road bikers – with officers receiving increasing reports of such crimes.

The teams attended a number of key locations – as well as visiting rural sites as part of work to prevent metal and machinery thefts.

Officers from British Transport Police and Derbyshire Police’s Creswell safer neighbourhood team took part in joint patrols in the Creswell area, north of Langwith-Whaley Thorns on the line between Nottingham and Worksop, via Newstead, Kirkby, Sutton, Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse and Shirebrook.

