Police welcome jailing of 'violent and unpredictable offender' from Mansfield Woodhouse

Your Chad reported how 58-year-old Martin Bramley pulled his trousers down in McDonald’s, Priestsic Road, Sutton, on June 4, before attacking staff at a Cashino.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Bramley, of Vale Road, Mansfieldd Woodhouse, flew into a rage when asked to leave the amusement arcade on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield town centre, on June 21, at about 2.40am.

The court heard he swore, pulled off his T-shirt and backed a female member of staff up against a fruit machine before butting a male member of staff twice.

Martin Bramley has been jailed for a year.

He was jailed for a total of 12 months after admitting assault by beating, common assault and exposure in relation to the two incidents, as well as failing to comply with the terms of an existing court order relating to a previous sexual offence – the court heard Bramley had been convicted of two sexual assaults in 2018 and placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years, but failed to notify police of a change of address.

Welcoming the jail term, PC Ryan Frew-McGill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Bramley is a violent and unpredictable offender who launched a wholly unprovoked attack on a shop worker – forcing others in the venue to fear for their own safety.

“Just three weeks before this he’d shown another dark side to his character by exposing himself in a restaurant, causing additional upset to more innocent retail workers.

“His behavior was utterly inexcusable and he has now been jailed.”

McDonald's, Priestsic Road, Sutton.