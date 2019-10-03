Police warning to Southwell residents after number of attempted break-ins

Police are warning people in Southwell to be on their guard after a number of attempted break-ins.

In a post on Facebook, officers said the attempted break-ins had occurred at a number of properties over the last few days.

An empty house on Chatsworth Drive was broken into with a number of items taken and other items thrown all over the police.

Offenders attempted to enter the garage of a property on Raysmith Close by forcing the door lock, and while the door was damaged, no entry was gained.

The rear garden gate of a property on Hillside Drive was forced and damaged but no entry was gained to the property, and on Sunday, a bedroom window at a property on Manor Close was damaged.

Police are urging residents to be aware, and report any suspicious activity to 101 or call 999 if you believe a crime is being committed.