Police warning over 'car meets' near Mansfield

Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said it ‘been made aware’, from members of the public and partner agencies, that car meets are occurring on the A617 at Doe Lea/Bramley Vale, between M1 Junction 28 and Mansfield.
A team spokesman said: “Please be warned should vehicles be seen/found to be driving in an anti-social manner that is likely to cause alarm and/or distress to the local residents then warnings will be given and cars may be seized.”
The team urged anyone witnesses car meets to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.