Police warning after spate of van break-ins in Blidworth

Nottinghamshire Police have warned motorists to keep their vehicle locked after a number of van break-ins were reported.

A spokesman for the force said: "Please be aware that last night (Monday October 7), there was a number of vans broken into in Blidworth, and items were stolen.

"CCTV from an address shows an estate type vehicle parking near the van and three suspects exit the vehicle.

"If anyone has any information about the above or been a victim of crime please ring 101."

The force also issued the following vehicle crime prevention checklist:

Park somewhere safe – your garage, a well-lit, busy street or a car park

Reduce theft – consider fitting additional security or even a tracking device on high value cars or those likely to be targeted by thieves.

Obvious targets – remove mobile phones, sat navs and tools.

Tempt no-one – loose change, music CDs and similar items may attract thieves and the cost of any damage caused to get them may be more than their value.

Every time you leave the car, close the windows and make sure the doors are locked, even at petrol stations.

Ca keys are precious – remove them whenever you get out of the car and don’t leave them on display at home. Thieves break into houses to steal car keys.

Take time – make these simple security checks whenever you leave the car.