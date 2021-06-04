Police warning after spate of attacks with weapons in Worksop

Inspector Neil Bellamy. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police)

Police chiefs in the town have issued a stark warning to offenders after the incidents, which include a stabbing in Kilton Road, a man attacked with a hammer outside his home on Norfolk Street and another threatened with a screwdriver, between May 12 and 23.

A man was stabbed in the face on Retford Road, Rampton, while another was stabbed in the back in Chapelgate, Retford – both in broad daylight.

In each case, suspects have been quickly arrested by Nottinghamshire Police.

Nottinghamshire Police has issued a warning following recent incidents in Bassetlaw. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Inspector Neil Bellamy, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Although offences of this type have fallen considerably over the last year we remain alert to the dangers of knife crime and to the devastating impact it can have on the lives of victims, their families and offenders themselves.

“That’s why we are working every day to protect people from knife crime – acting with local schools and other partners to dissuade people from carrying knives in the first place.

“When people choose to ignore those warnings they are now more likely to face the consequences of their actions thanks to an ongoing uplift in police resources.

"Our new proactive Operation Reacher team is continuing to make a positive impact in this area and is being supported by members of the force’s specialist knife crime team, which recently doubled in size. This means we can search even more people we believe may be carrying a knife.

“So my message to potential offenders is clear. If you are carrying a knife in our community this summer you are very likely to be caught and to face the consequences of your actions.”

Resident Anthony Macca posted on Facebook: "Hammers, stabbing in Retford one in Rampton all in last three weeks.”

Suzanne Willis posted: “I was driving on Talbot Road the other day and some lad got out the car shouting too another driver swinging a hammer about – it's ridiculous.”

Councillor Alan Rhodes, for the Worksop north-east ward, said violent crimes of this nature are particularly “worrying” and called for local police forces to be given all the resources they need to be able to clampdown on them.

He added: “Obviously it’s worrying to hear about incidents like this and it’s understandable that residents will be concerned.

"Violent crime particularly in places like Worksop were fortunately we don’t have a huge issue with it is unnerving and it is vital that the police have all the resources they need at their disposal to deal with it.”

Notts Police and Crime Commissioner, Caroline Henry, said: “I visited Worksop in my first week to meet the local policing team and was impressed by their determination to tackle violence in the town.

"As I’ve said I want to ensure that every area of the county is appropriately resourced, and that includes Worksop.

"Violence is not confined to the city as these incidents illustrate, which is why I pledged to do everything I can to boost policing right across the entire force area.

"We have 100 more officers coming to Notts this year and I am also awaiting the outcome of a bid for additional Government funding to help keep Worksop safe.”

Official crime figures revealed crime had fallen by more than 50 offences a day over the last year in Notts, with specialist policing teams to tackle burglary, robbery, knife crime and drugs helping drive big reductions.

Reports of knife crime and violence against a person are among the crimes that have fallen in the year up to December 31, 2020.