Police warning after Mansfield pensioner connned out of nearly £10,000 by fraudsters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scammers posing as police officers and bank officials have tricked residents into handing over thousands of pounds – after spending hours duping them over the phone.

Courier fraud comes in many forms and usually involves fraudsters telephoning a potential victim, claiming to be from their bank, the police, or another law enforcement authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most common forms of courier fraud are bank card expiry, purchasing high-end items, a counterfeit cash or bank investigation or computer or internet provider issues.

Police are warning people to be constantly alert the the threat of scammers and fraudsters

Detective Sergeant Tara Clapperton, of Nottinghamshire Police’s fraud protect and prevent team, has urged people to be vigilant against scams.

She said: “These fraudsters can be very persuasive and use a variety of tactics to convince you to withdraw cash, transfer money or hand over bank cards.

"We've had one case recently where a fraudster targeted a 77-year-old lady in a phone call that lasted for four hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This shows just how devious these fraudsters are becoming and we are seeing an increasing number of victims who have been emotionally manipulated to lower their defences.

“It is really important people remain vigilant against these cold-hearted crimes.

"Bank accounts can be emptied in minutes and life savings lost.

"This places enormous stress on families and ruins people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Victims are typically elderly, as in these cases, and we are asking anyone with an elderly relative, loved one, friend or associate to please make them aware of this type of scam.

"The police and banks will never call you out of the blue and ask you to withdraw money or transfer any funds.

“Likewise, the police will also never ask you to take part in an investigation.

“If the person on the phone asks you not to tell anyone about what they’re saying to you, this is another sign that you are being scammed and you should tell a trusted family member or friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If in any doubt, hang up and contact the police or your bank yourself.