Police warning after CBD oil incorrectly sold as vape liquid in Nottinghamshire shop

Nottinghamshire Police have issued a warning after a shop in Nottinghamshire incorrectly packaged and sold CBD oil as a vape liquid.

The CBD oil, which can legally be purchased in the UK, is only supposed to taken by dripping it onto the tongue.

The oil

However, Big Vapes in Ilkeston Road had wrongly packaged the oil and sold it as a vape liquid which, if inhaled, can lead to health issues such as lipoid pneumonia.

This can cause acute lung injuries if it is continually inhaled over a long period of time.

Officers advise that if you have purchased Leaflabs CBD Vape Liquid from Big Vapes to not use the product, and if you feel unwell you should seek medical attention.

The wrongly packaged items were removed from the store yesterday (November 29).

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While it is believed that vapes should not be able to process the oil, it is thought that if diluted with other vape liquids, it could be inhaled.

“This has the potential to have a negative impact on your health and it is recommended that you do not use Leaflabs CBD Vape Liquid brought from this store as a result.

“If you have used the liquid in a vape and have experienced chest pains, excessive coughing or have difficulty breathing, please consult a doctor as soon as possible.

“I’d also like to add that we do not believe there is an issue with any other product by Leaflabs and the issue is isolated to this store, of which, all remaining products have been removed.”