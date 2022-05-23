Police warn youngsters will be getting home visits after 'despicable' behaviour in Shirebrook

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said it comes after they responded to reports of a large group of youths gathering on the park by Shirebrook Leisure Centre on Saturday night.

A team spokesman said: “On arrival, we were subject to yet more despicable behaviour from these young people.

“Luckily for us, we are in the process of reviewing our body-worn footage and will be identifying the young people involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The park by Shirebrook Leisure Centre.

“We will be doing door-knocks in order to implement the consequences of these actions and also to make the parents aware of what their teenagers are getting up to when they're out.”

The team said the confiscated and poured away a quantity of alcohol from some under-age people as well.

The spokesman said: “We would like to remind people of the public spaces protection order we have in place for Shirebrook, Langwith Junction and Langwith.”

Restrictions imposed by the PSPO include: having unsealed vessels of alcohol in their possession; urinating, defecating or spitting; littering; and excessive noise which is likely to cause nuisance or anti-social behaviour.