Police warn of ‘significant risk to public safety’ as birds of prey poisoned near Glapwell

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team have received reports of a number of dead buzzards found to have died as a result of poisoning on land in the area around Glapwell, Ault Hucknall, Rowthorne and Pleasley.

In response to this issue, Derbyshire Rural Crime Team, RSPB Birders , the NWCU and Natural England were involved in a day of action in the area last week. Land searches were conducted and other lines of enquiry were pursued by officers.

A Derbyshire RCT spokesperson said: “Clearly these beautiful birds are being targeted. Killing birds of prey in any way is illegal but laying poison on land that can be easily accessed by the public poses a significant risk to public safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are being urged to report anything suspicious in the area to the Rural Crime Team.

“When out and about, should you find anything suspicious, it is important that you contact the police immediately. Do not touch or handle anything and do not let children or animals go near.”

If you have any information that may aid this enquiry, please contact the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team by emailing [email protected] or via their Facebook page.