Police want your help identifying two people in after woman in her eighties has purse stolen in Mansfield
Police investigating the theft of a purse in Mansfield have released an image of two people they would like to speak with.
The victim, a woman in her eighties, was in a shop in Mansfield town centre on Saturday, December 11, when her purse was taken from her bag.
About £250 in cash was taken, while an unsuccessful attempt was later made to use her bank card.
Police believe the two people in the CCTV image may have information that will help with their enquiry.
PC Andrew Keighley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a calculating and mean-spirited theft committed against an elderly lady who appears to have been viewed as an easy target.
“We are determined to get justice for her and would like to speak with the people in this image as part of our enquiry.
“I urge them, or anyone who knows them, to come forward .”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 438 of December 11, 2021.