Police want to trace this man in connection with sex assault on train

British Transport Police want to trace this man in connection with a sexual assault on a train.

A man is reported to have sat next to the victim and began speaking to her about sexual assault and movies.

When he stood to leave the service at Nottingham he stroked her face in an inappropriate way.

The man then boarded the 9.13pm service from Nottingham to Worksop and left the train when it arrived at Mansfield.

The incident happened at 8pm on Friday, August 23.

Call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 and quote reference number 1900072884.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.