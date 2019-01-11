Police want to trace these two men in connection with Mansfield Town trouble

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a public order incident after a Mansfield Town football match.

The incident happened at the end of the game against Lincoln City on Saturday, November 24, 2018.

Call police on 101 if you recognise this man.

Rival supporters threw coins and bottles at each other within Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank stadium, Nottinghamshire Police said.

One Lincoln City season ticket holder, a 51-year-old man, was hit in the eye by an object. The long-term prognosis for his vision is still to be determined and he is due to undergo further scans this month.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “If you are one of these people or if you recognise them and have not yet contacted the police then please call us as a matter of urgency as you may have information which is vital to the investigation.

“If you recognise these people or have any information that could help please call us on 101, quoting occurrence number 18000569163, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”