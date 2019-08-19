Police want to speak to this man in connection with Ashgate Hospice cafe and Shirebrook fraud

Officers are looking to speak to the man pictured in relation to an incidence of fraud at the Ashgate Hospice cafe in Clowne.

Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team published the image on social media in a bid to identify the man.

Do you recognise this man?

This image may be of a potential suspect or witness.

Officers would also like to speak to him in relation to a similar offence in The Ex Servicemen’s Club in Shirebrook.

If you regognise him, please call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident numbers 19000378456 / 19000374580

