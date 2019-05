Do you recognise this man?

Police want to speak to him in connection with a theft of champagne by deception in Southwell.

Who is he?

It happebed at The Old Theatre Deli in Market Place on March 12 2019.

If you recognise him or think you can help, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,

