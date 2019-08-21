Police want to speak to these men after £3,500 Oak Tree Tesco theft

Nottinghamshire Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with thefts at a Mansfield Tesco

Officers were called to Tesco Extra in the Oak Tree Centre, Mansfield, on Monday August 12 after a report of a theft of more than £3,500 worth of ink cartridges from the store.

Please call 101 if you recognise this man

A second theft at ASDA in Old Mill Lane, Mansfield, believed to be linked to the above incident, was reported to Nottinghamshire Police on Tuesday August 13.

£3,000 worth of ink cartridges were taken in the incident.

In both cases, two unknown males were reported to put the cartridges in two large bags before exiting through fire escapes.

If you recognise the two men or have information that could aid officers in their investigation, please contact 101 and quote incident number 974 of 12 August 2019.