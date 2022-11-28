News you can trust since 1952
Police want to find wheelieing nuisance Kirkby bike rider

Police are appealing for information to identify a male motorbike rider in Kirkby who was dangerously pulling wheelies.

By John Smith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident occurred on Skegby Road, on Wednesday, November 23, at 12.45pm, and saw the man riding a trials motorcycle very fast along the road as well as performing wheelies.

Police are also appealing for help with a number of other incidents reported in the past week.

On Sunday, November 20, at 2.45pm, in Felley Priory, Underwood, two off-road bikes were ridden on the estate in a dangerous manner.

Police are appealing for the public's help to deal with incidents of theft and anti-social behaviour

On Saturday, November 19, at about 1am, a male in dark clothing attempted to break into a house on Stonehouse View in Annesley, but was disturbed and ran off.

Also on November 19 at about 1am, a house was broken into on Lime Tree Avenue in Kirkby and some car keys were stolen and then used to steal a white Audi A5 car from the property.

Between 10am on Monday, November 21, and 7am the following day, someone broke into the rear garden of a house on Edward Street in Kirkby and stole a motocross bike and a red pushbike.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district neighbourhood policing team at [email protected] or on 101.