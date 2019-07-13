Police want man in the picture to help them with their enquiries into a burglary

Police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their investigation into a burglary.

The burglary happened at a mobile phone shop on Queen Street, Southwell, in the early hours of Friday, May 17.

Numerous mobile phone accessories were stolen including screen protectors and mobile phone chargers and mobile phones.

Police added that ipads were also stolen.

The man pictured, or anyone who may recognise him, is urged to contact Nottinghamshire police on 101 quoting incident number 132 of May 17.