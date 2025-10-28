Police volunteer with 31 years' service in the Ashfield area urges others to consider role

A dedicated man with more than 31 years’ service as a volunteer for Nottinghamshire Police is encouraging others to contribute to their communities.

John Duke, 87, has volunteered thousands of hours with Nottinghamshire Police since he first signed up as part of Neighbourhood Watch in 1994.

As part of his role, John compiles a weekly crime report where he provides awareness, reassurance, and crime prevention advice to communities in Sutton, Kirkby, and Hucknall through the force’s community messaging platform Notts Alerts.

“If somebody’s got an interest in the wellbeing and the safety of their community, then I think yes, come along and try it – there are lots of different areas where people can volunteer,” John said.

Police Support Volunteers are members of the public who volunteer their time to perform tasks that complement the duties of police officers and staff.

Roles range from providing front counter services and administration to following up on crime reports and incidents with members of the public.

After retiring from a career as a senior lecturer in Basford, John has dedicated his time to volunteering, contributing a total of 357 hours in 2024 to support the Ashfield Neighbourhood Policing Team in Hucknall.

“It all started rather accidentally,” John said. “My next-door neighbour decided to set up a Neighbourhood Watch on our street and asked me if I would get involved.

“A meeting was then called by the Superintendent to establish a committee, and I joined for what was then the Hucknall division area.

“Eventually, I became chairman of the group, and over the years we would share information with the community.”

John explained that the role has shared personal and community benefits.

“I think it’s something worthwhile to do, but also as a retired person, it keeps you focused, it gives me something that gets me out of the house.

“I do get satisfaction from it, certainly. In terms of the technology, it keeps your brain active too.”

“At the time when we set up Neighbourhood Watch, people very much knew all their neighbours.

“Nowadays, people have other groups and social media, and so their neighbours probably aren’t their immediate contact with the community.

“I think that’s where Notts Alerts can still be valuable because it gets to people regardless of what their connections are.”

Other volunteer roles available with Nottinghamshire Police include cadets, cadet leaders, and Special Constabulary officers.

Citizens in Policing Coordinator Shaun Ostle, Nottinghamshire Police’s volunteers lead, said: “John’s devotion to the role for more than 30 years is invaluable and is a shining example of the public-spirited volunteers who make a real difference here in Nottinghamshire.

“We have 26 volunteers who bring valuable skills and expertise, and their dedication makes a significant impact, not just to policing but also in helping create safer neighbourhoods.

“Whether it’s special constables, staff volunteers, or cadet leaders, they all play a key role in shaping the future of policing."

To find out more about the various volunteer roles available and how you can help make a difference, contact the team on [email protected]