POlice visit

Members of the Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team visited Holly Primary School, on Holly Drive, Forest Town to highlight ‘the importance of reducing crime and anti-social behaviour within the community’.

Pupils were shown the ‘Would You’ interactive video about online safety, the dangers of talking to strangers and the consequences of carrying a knife.

Children then got to see the kit officers use and were shown around the police vehicles.

The students were shown the Woulf You interactive input relating to online safety

A police team spokesman said: “We would like to thank all the staff and students at Holly Primary for a really enjoyable day and the lovely lunchtime meal.”

