Police ‘very concerned’ for missing Bolsover man who requires medication

Jack Brewerton was last seen at 9am yesterday, August 26, in Moorfield Avenue, Bolsover.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build with short dark hair.

Jack was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black gilet, black jogging bottoms and trainers, as pictured in CCTV footage. He also wears a gold chain on his wrist.

The 26-year-old has links to the Burton and Tamworth areas.

Officers have said it is ‘urgent’ that Jack is located, as he requires regular medication.

If you have seen Jack or know of his whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 683 of August 26:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary.

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact.

Website – use the online contact form.

Phone – call 101.