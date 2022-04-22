Police use stinger and Taser to stop 'dangerous' driver in Vauxhall Astra

The suspect, who was also in possession of cannabis, drove dangerously through Riddings and then tried to flee on foot after the stinger had been used.

He was Tasered after making threats, according to officers.

A Derbyshire Police roads crime unit spokesman said on Twitter: “Astra requested to stop for document checks. Thinks about it then boots it, driving dangerous through Riddings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police used a stinger to stop a ‘dangerous’ driver who tried to escape when requested to stop by officers in Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire police.

“Stung by the team so driver then tries to run off over fields.

“Foot chase leads to male being Tasered when threats made whilst reaching for his waistband.

“Male turned out to be provisional license holder in possession of cannabis.

“Two other occupants of the vehicle were searched and released.”

Police used a stinger to stop a ‘dangerous’ driver who tried to escape when requested to stop by officers in Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire police.