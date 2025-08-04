Police to crush more e-bikes as part of clampdown on illegal and nuisance riders

Riders of illegal e-bikes can expect to have them seized and destroyed as part of a crackdown by officers.

Around 100 bikes have been seized this year already as part of an ongoing operation to take illegally modified and potentially dangerous machines off the streets.

A decision has now been taken by the force to destroy all units that are not reclaimed – and proven to be fully in compliance with the law – by owners.

This is to prevent these bikes going back into circulation and to reduce the amount of crime, antisocial behaviour and serious injury collisions they are involved in.

Inspector Simon Allen, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Many people will have seen the types of machines we are talking about whizzing around their communities at dangerously high speeds.

“Most of these are not actually bikes at all – they are motorcycles operating completely independently of any pedal power and travelling far in excess of the 15mph the law allows.

“So, if we catch people riding these machines and they are not meeting all the requirements we expect of people riding motorcycles, we will seize and seek to destroy their bikes as quickly as possible.”

Since January this year officers have seized around 100 bikes as part of a proactive initiative to target riders on the streets and even at their homes.

Officers can seize anything that is not classed as an electrically assisted pedal cycle under law.

That means:

Any vehicle without pedals capable of propelling it

Any vehicle with a battery powered output of more than 250 watts

Any vehicle propelled by electoral assistance above 15.5mph

Any bike that does not meet these standards will need to be registered, taxed and insured as a motor vehicle, and the rider will need an appropriate driving licence and a helmet to ride legally.

Inspector Allen added: “These bikes are a menace to the public and pose a significant risk to riders, pedestrians and other road users.

“So if you are thinking of buying one of these bikes for your children please think again. At best they will be breaking the law and at worst they could cause themselves or others very serious harm. You can also expect to have that bike seized and destroyed by the police.”