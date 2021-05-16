Police ticket drivers in Shirebrook including one speeding with no insurance

Police speed checks on a 30 mph road in Shirebrook saw numerous tickets issued including one for a car driver doing 66 mph with no insurance.

By Dale Spridgeon
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 2:58 pm

Derbyshire’s Roads Policing Unit put out a Tweet on Sunday morning saying:

"Shirebrook. Speed checks in a 30mph zone.

"Multiple tickets issued including one for 66mph.

Road checks at Shirebrook

"The Ford Ka driver couldn't help themselves either - 45mph and no insurance."

The car was loaded on to a recovery vehicle and taken off the road by the police.

Ford Ka being taken away after speed checks and insurance check by police at Shirebrook
The car was spotted doing 66 mph at Shirebrook