Police team up with Sutton bike mechanic to keep cyclists safe

Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team have secured some funding from Cycling UK to host a number of free ‘Dr Bike’ repair clinics – and have now teamed up with Nix Cycles, of Brook Street, Sutton, to hold them.

A police spokesman said: “The idea of the free drop-in sessions is to help ensure people’s bikes are roadworthy and also widen engagement with the police.”

Cyclists of all ages are invited to attend the first session tomorrow, Saturday, November 27, outside Morrisons in Kirkby, from 10am-3pm.

Nix Cycles, of Brook Street, Sutton.

A further session will be held on Sutton Lawn on Saturday, December 18.

Inspector Kate Long, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re keen to do all we can to keep everyone safe on our roads, including cyclists.

“Some cyclists may be unaware they have a potentially dangerous fault with their bikes, while others may be well aware of things that need fixing, but either can’t afford, or don’t know how to fix them.

“With the money from Cycling UK, we are helping keep those riders safe, and also spending more time engaging with people in the community.”