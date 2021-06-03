Police target speeding motorists across Mansfield
A number of motorists were stopped by police for speeding on roads across Mansfield this week.
Officers from Mansfield North Neighbourhood Policing Team – which covers Mansfield Woodhouse, Warsop, Meden Vale, Forest Town and Pleasley – carried out speed checks on Chesterfield Road North, Leeming Lane, Carter Lane and Netherfield Lane on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In addition to stopping speeding drivers, police also seized a vehicle for no insurance.
The checks were conducted as part of the Fatal 4 operation and in conjunction with National Road Safety week.