Police target speeding motorists across Mansfield

A number of motorists were stopped by police for speeding on roads across Mansfield this week.

By Ashley Booker
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 8:12 am

Officers from Mansfield North Neighbourhood Policing Team – which covers Mansfield Woodhouse, Warsop, Meden Vale, Forest Town and Pleasley – carried out speed checks on Chesterfield Road North, Leeming Lane, Carter Lane and Netherfield Lane on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In addition to stopping speeding drivers, police also seized a vehicle for no insurance.

The checks were conducted as part of the Fatal 4 operation and in conjunction with National Road Safety week.

Police carried out speed checks at a number of sites across Mansfield district this week. Photo: Notts Police/Facebook.

