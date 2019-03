An unisured motorist who was driving on the A38 near East Midlands Designer Outlet has been taken off the road by police.

Ashfield Police spotted the Ford on the A38 and parked at the Castlewood services.

The car.

A police spokesman said: "No insurance, no car, no excuses.

"It is your responsibility to check your insurance, and there are people that deliberately drive without insurance, you will be caught."