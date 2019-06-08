Police tackle nuisance off-road-bikers in Ashfield

Nottinghamshire Police's Ashfield Policing Team has carried out another operation in response to concerns about the illegal and anti-social use of off-road bikes.

The latest operation, on June 2, this year, targeted a number of hot-spot areas including Export Drive, Huthwaite, the Coxmoor Estate, Thieves Wood, Hollingwell Golf Course, Annesley Cutting and Woods, Wood Lane, Hucknall, Underwood, Jacksdale, and Jubilee Road and Cauldwell Road in Sutton.

Police were in Ashfield to tackle nuisance off-road bikers.

The activity was in response to reports of anti-social behaviour, reckless activity, damage and general nuisance behaviour.

Sergeant Andy Lee said: "I'm pleased to report that the message seems to be getting through, as reports and sightings are down. There were no stops, seizures or warning issued on this day.

"Officers stopped and spoke to dog walkers and ramblers, who reported a couple of sightings, but most of all how appreciative they are that action is being taken against the few who want to ruin the enjoyment of all and ruin our beautiful countryside in this anti-social manner.

"Rest assured we will respond to calls from the public and more events are planned in the near future.

"I hope the ongoing action we’re taking to tackle the illegal and anti-social use of these vehicles reassures our local residents that we are listening to their concerns and taking them seriously. We will be continuing our efforts, working with our partners, to crack down on this anti-social behaviour.

"We need more members of the public to help us reduce nuisance off-road biking by reporting incidents to us. If anyone has any information about people using off-road bikes then please call us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."