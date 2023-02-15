Police stop motorist along M1 driving car in ‘dangerous condition’
Officers stopped a driver after spotting their car – which was in a ‘dangerous condition’ – travelling down the M1 near Sutton.
On Sunday, February 12, officers from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit stopped a vehicle along the M1 near Tibshelf.
A DRPU spokesman tweeted: “Can’t imagine what drew our attention to this one! No rear bumper or back box on the exhaust.”
The police team said that the car was in a “dangerous condition” – and the driver was reported.