Police stop motorist along M1 driving car in ‘dangerous condition’

Officers stopped a driver after spotting their car – which was in a ‘dangerous condition’ – travelling down the M1 near Sutton.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Sunday, February 12, officers from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit stopped a vehicle along the M1 near Tibshelf.

A DRPU spokesman tweeted: “Can’t imagine what drew our attention to this one! No rear bumper or back box on the exhaust.”

Officers spotted the ‘dangerous’ vehicle near Tibshelf.
The police team said that the car was in a “dangerous condition” – and the driver was reported.