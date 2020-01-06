Police slam 'evil and nasty' act that saw dog tied to rock and thrown in Nottinghamshire river

A brave member of the public rescued a dog that was tied to a heavy rock and thrown into a Nottinghamshire river.

The Belgian Shepherd, whose registered microchip name is Bella, was spotted struggling in the River Trent and dragged to safety by a kind-hearted woman near Long Lane, Farndon, at around 8.45am this morning (Monday, January 6).

The poor dog had a carrier bag containing a large rock tied to her lead when she was found.

She has been taken by Nottinghamshire Police to a local vet where she is now receiving care.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who recognises this dog or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to come forward as soon as possible.

PC Pace, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an evil and nasty thing to do to this poor dog and we are making every effort to find out who is responsible.

“We are lucky that the kind member of the public found and rescued her.

"If anyone has dash-cam or CCTV footage of vehicles in Long Lane that may show who was in the area at the time that would be really helpful.”

The force is working with the RSPCA and are conducting microchip enquiries.

The dog’s name was recorded in 2010 as Bella on her microchip but it is possible she may be known by another name if her owner has changed since then.

If anyone recognises her and knows who owns her call 101, quoting incident number 103 of 6 January 2020.